S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 7
February 6, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Samsung, EA spice up revenue deals in program      
>French tanker hijacked off Ivory Coast freed       
>ArcelorMittal sees modest pickup after 2012 loss   
>S.Korea warns on won's rise vs yen amid export fear 
     
   MARKETS
>S.Korea won falls on finance ministry warnings     
>KOSPI slips to 2-month low, won drags down carmaker 


   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another
pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to
five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost
ground. 
 
   * U.S. stocks ended little changed and European equities
slipped on Wednesday as investors paused after recent rallies,
while the euro fell before a European Central Bank meeting that
could reveal concerns about the currency's strength. 
   * Brent crude oil futures posted a modest rise on Wednesday
on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices slipped after data
showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories. 
   * Seoul shares dipped to a two-month low on Wednesday in the
lightest trading volume so far this year as automakers remained
under pressure from the strength of the won, overshadowing gains
in technology stocks.    
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp sold a total of 7.101 million vehicles,
accounting for 8.8 percent of global market share in 2012. 
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
