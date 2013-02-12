FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 13
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 12, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>N.Korean nuclear test draws anger,including China  
>UN Security Council condemns N.Korean nuclear test 
>U.S. probes for details of N. Korean nuclear test  
>South Korean Park to get London Games soccer medal 
    
   MARKETS
>Korea won snap losses, ignore N.Korea nuclear test 
>KOSPI edges down; nuclear test impact limited     


   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday, putting the
Dow within striking distance of an all-time high, as investors
looked ahead to President Barack Obama's State of the Union
address. 
   * The yen rallied on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's
late selloff against the dollar and euro after an official with
the Group of Seven said it is worried about excess moves in the
Japanese currency. 
   * Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said world oil demand would
grow faster than expected in 2013 and OPEC raised its outlook
for the amount of crude it will need to pump this year. 
   * South Korean shares inched down on Tuesday, with investors
mostly shrugging off the increased geographical risk posed by
North Korea's nuclear test.    
    
    
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    > Hyundai Motors Co plans to unveil a 20-seater
mini bus as early as the end of next year.
    > According to the data complied by the Korea Automobile
Manufacturers Association (KAMA), exports of South Korean
automobiles and parts in January increased 23.1 percent from a
year ago. 

    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

