S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 13

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >N.Korean nuclear test draws anger,including China >UN Security Council condemns N.Korean nuclear test >U.S. probes for details of N. Korean nuclear test >South Korean Park to get London Games soccer medal MARKETS >Korea won snap losses, ignore N.Korea nuclear test >KOSPI edges down; nuclear test impact limited MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of an all-time high, as investors looked ahead to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address. * The yen rallied on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's late selloff against the dollar and euro after an official with the Group of Seven said it is worried about excess moves in the Japanese currency. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said world oil demand would grow faster than expected in 2013 and OPEC raised its outlook for the amount of crude it will need to pump this year. * South Korean shares inched down on Tuesday, with investors mostly shrugging off the increased geographical risk posed by North Korea's nuclear test. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motors Co plans to unveil a 20-seater mini bus as early as the end of next year. > According to the data complied by the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), exports of South Korean automobiles and parts in January increased 23.1 percent from a year ago. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)