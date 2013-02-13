FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 14
#Credit RSS
February 13, 2013 / 11:07 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>North Korea blast twice 2009 size-monitoring agency 
>N.Korea tells UN will not bow to nuclear resolution 
>Samsung Total halts oil purchases from Iran        
>G20 chair Russia backs G7 statement on forex       
       
>S.Koreans shrug off nuclear neighbour              

            
   MARKETS
>KOSPI rally as exporters gain on firmer yen        
>S.Korea won up for 2nd day as dollar bets unwind   

    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   *  U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending
little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500
index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November
2007. 
   * The yen ended a volatile trading session little changed on
Wednesday as concerns about currency wars and the fallout from
mixed messages from the G7 put added focus on a G20 meeting in
Moscow later in the week. 
   *  Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close
near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though
gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as
the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand
outlook. 
   * Seoul shares climbed to a three-week closing high on
Wednesday as a firmer Japanese yen helped exporters like Samsung
Electronics and as foreign investors extended their buying. 
   
    
    
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    >LG Electronics Inc unveiled on Wednesday the
design of its upcoming 5.5-inch smartphone, the Optimus G Pro.

    
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
