FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 15
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 14, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates on improvements         
>China detect no raised radiation from N.Korea test 
>Applied Materials forecasts strong quarter         
>Nvidia revenue outlook misses expectations         
                
   MARKETS
>S.Korea won rises for third day on exporters       
>KOSPI edges up to fresh 3-week high, yen stabilizes 

    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight
session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity,
though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further
with major averages near multi-year highs. 
   * Global equity markets fell and the euro slid against the
dollar on Thursday after data showed the euro zone slipped
deeper into recession in late 2012 than had been expected, but
deal-making helped Wall Street close near break-even.
 
   * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S.
gasoline supply pulled the complex higher, overshadowing
concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone. 
   * South Korean shares edged up on Thursday to a fresh
three-week high in thin trade, as investors awaited a G20
meeting later this week that is expected to set the tone for
future currency moves.    
    

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.