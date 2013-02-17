FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 18
February 17, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>G20 steps back from currency brink, heat off Japan 
>Korean Bae draws on Match Play memories at Riviera 
>Leading ladies dominate Berlin film awards buzz    
               
   MARKETS
>KOSPI end flat ahead of G20 meeting;automakers fall 
>S.Korea won at 3-week high on exporters, foreigner 

   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The S&P 500 dipped in a late decline on Friday as Wal-Mart
dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales,
though the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains
to seven. 
   * The yen fell against the euro and dollar on Friday amid
expectations Group of 20 finance leaders this weekend would
avoid targeting Japan over policies that have weakened its
currency, while oil prices sank on signs of lagging economic
activity.  
   * Oil prices sank on Friday and Brent futures finished their
first negative week since mid-January after an unexpected dip in
U.S. industrial production spurred concerns about lagging
economic activity. 
   * South Korean shares crept up to close at their highest
since Jan. 22 on a day many investors stayed the sidelines
before G20 finance officials meet in Moscow.    
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    > LG electronics Inc said it will invest $300
million to build a plant in Vietnam by 2020. 
    

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
