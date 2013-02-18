S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 19

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >EU approves tighter sanctions on North Korea MARKETS >KOSPI ends unchanged; carmakers lose on weaker yen >Korea won 4-day rally after G20 take heat off Japan MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 dipped in a late decline on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, though the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven. * The yen resumed falling on Monday after Japan signalled it would push ahead with expansionist monetary policies having escaped criticism from the world's 20 biggest economies at the weekend. * Brent crude oil consolidated below $118 per barrel on Monday, underpinned by expectations of improving global growth and continuing tensions in the Middle East. * South Korean stocks ended little changed on Monday, with gains in domestic firms offset by exporters as the Japanese yen weakened after Tokyo dodged criticism from G20 peers on its aggressive reflation plans. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co is set to launch its flagship luxury sedan Equus in collaboration with luxury brand Hermes. >LG Electronics Inc unveiled the Optimus G Pro, a 5.5-inch smartphone which boasts 5.5-inch full HD IPS display. >LG Display Co Ltd announced on Monday that it will invest 706 billion Korean won in 55-inch OLED line. >Porsche officially introduced the Cayenne S Diesel model in the Korean market on Monday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)