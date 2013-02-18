FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 19
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 18, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>EU approves tighter sanctions on North Korea       

        
   MARKETS
>KOSPI ends unchanged; carmakers lose on weaker yen 
>Korea won 4-day rally after G20 take heat off Japan 

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The S&P 500 dipped in a late decline on Friday as Wal-Mart
dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales,
though the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains
to seven. 
   * The yen resumed falling on Monday after Japan signalled it
would push ahead with expansionist monetary policies having
escaped criticism from the world's 20 biggest economies at the
weekend. 
   * Brent crude oil consolidated below $118 per barrel on
Monday, underpinned by expectations of improving global growth
and continuing tensions in the Middle East. 
   * South Korean stocks ended little changed on Monday, with
gains in domestic firms offset by exporters as the Japanese yen
weakened after Tokyo dodged criticism from G20 peers on its
aggressive reflation plans.    
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    >Hyundai Motor Co is set to launch its flagship
luxury sedan Equus in collaboration with luxury brand Hermes. 
    
    >LG Electronics Inc unveiled the Optimus G Pro,
a 5.5-inch smartphone which boasts 5.5-inch full HD IPS display.
    
    >LG Display Co Ltd announced on Monday that it
will invest 706 billion Korean won in 55-inch OLED line.
     
    >Porsche officially introduced the Cayenne S
Diesel model in the Korean market on Monday. 
    
    

 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

