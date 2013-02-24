S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 25

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets:

TOP STORIES >Weak yen adds to woes confronting S.Korea’s Park >U.S., Japan agree on approach to Partnership talk >S.Korea’s Jan Iran crude imports down 16.1 pct y/y

MARKETS >Won pares losses on foreign buying,exporters >KOSPI edges up as yen moves drive volatile session

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results and comments from Fed officials allayed fears that the central bank would curtail its stimulus measures.

* Global equity markets rebounded on Friday, recovering some of the previous session’s sharp losses, but the euro hit a six-week low against the dollar on renewed doubts about the health of the euro zone’s financial system.

* Oil prices rose on Friday as German business sentiment improved, but crude futures still fell by the largest weekly margin of 2013 after a sell-off in commodities markets earlier this week.

* South Korean shares inched up on Friday, driven mainly by algorithmic trading triggered by investors’ bets on futures, but gains were capped due to uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. budget negotiations as well as elections in Italy.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said that it will introduce its new Glaxy Note 8.0, dubbed a competitor to Apple’s iPad Mini, at the 2013 Mobile World Congress (MWC) that starts in Barcelona, Monday.

