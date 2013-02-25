FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 26
#Consumer Electronics
February 25, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>S.Korea demands North drop nuclear ambitions      
>Samsung to unveil next Galaxy S on Apple's turf   
>HP sells webOS operating system to LG Electronics 

        
   MARKETS
>South Korean shares retreat as autos falter              
>S.Korea won ticks down, weak yen dampens                

   
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks on Monday suffered their biggest drop since
November after a strong showing in Italian elections by groups
opposed to the country's economic reforms triggered worry that
Europe's debt problems could once again destabilize the global
economy. 
   *  Stocks and the euro fell on Monday as concern grew that an
unclear outcome in Italy's elections could hamper the country's
effort to implement economic reforms. 
   *  Brent crude rose after Chinese data showed strong demand
in the world's second-largest oil consumer, but the Italian
election uncertainty pulled prices from their highs. 
   *  South Korean shares fell on Monday as autos, utilities and
shipbuilders came under pressure from profit-taking and a
further slump in the yen. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
      
    > LG Electronics Co showcased its Wireless Ultra
High Definition (Ultra HD) Transmission technology for the first
time in the world at MWC 2013.
    
    
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by John Mair)

