S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 27
February 26, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Korea operator warns Europe of 4G networks "curse" 
>Japan, U.S. seek U.N. inquiry into N.Korea abuses  
>U.S. ex-basketball player Rodman bound for N.Korea 
>Brent hits 1-mth low on Italy vote uncertainty     
    
        
   MARKETS
>KOSPI slips to 2,000-points, Italy hits sentiment  
>S.Korea bonds rise on risk aversion                
   
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline since
November on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes
hit a 4 1/2-year high. 
   * U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured investors about the continuation
of stimulus measures, bucking a downward trend in global
equities and the euro on the uncertainty created by Italy's
election. 
   * Brent crude oil fell to a one-month low under $113 a barrel
on Tuesday as inconclusive Italian election results revived
investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and about
future demand for fuel. 
   * South Korean shares slipped to a one-week low on Tuesday,
led by shipbuilders and insurers, as investors curbed risk
sentiment and braced for political uncertainty following Italy's
inconclusive election. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
      
    > Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd announced on Tuesday that its
 sales last year exceeded 120,000 vehicles for the
first time since 2007. 
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

