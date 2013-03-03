FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 4
March 3, 2013 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Judge cuts Apple award vs Samsung, sets new trial  
>Rodman calls N.Korean leader 'awesome kid'         
>S.Korea Feb exports hit by yen, weak global economy 
>China diplomats signal focus on US, Japan, N.Korea 

    
   MARKETS
>South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday
   
>S.Korea won gains ahead of holiday; bonds edge down 
>KOSPI hit 2-month high on bullish sentiment        

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P
500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data
overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let
investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government
spending cuts. 
   * Global equity markets fell and the euro slumped to a
two-month low on Friday as weak economic data from Europe and
China weighed on prices, but Wall Street stocks rebounded on
news of surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer
sentiment. 
   * Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per
barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political
gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget
cuts. 
   * South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public
holiday. Shares hit a near two-month high on Thursday. 
    

    
