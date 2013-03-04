FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 5
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 4, 2013 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Feb inflation eases, gives room for BOK cut 

    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI falls, steelmakers dip on China property curb 
>S.Korea won falls to near 3-week low               

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a
late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and
pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about
growth and China's housing market. 
   * U.S. stocks rebounded late in the day on Monday to close
higher, boosting a gauge of global equities, while crude oil
prices were pressured by indicators that oil markets are amply
supplied. 
   *  U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest level in 2013 on
Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to
slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are
amply supplied. 
   * South Korean shares fell on Monday, with exporters such as
steelmakers declining after China said it could tighten property
regulations to curb housing costs, while local institutional
investors took profits after February's gains. 
    

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
      
    >Kia Motors Corp released on Monday the new SUV
Mohave model for 2013. 
    
    >Nexen Tire Corp announced on Monday its plan to
invest 330 billion Korean won in its plant in Changnyeong. 
    
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
