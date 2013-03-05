FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 6
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Samsung in talks for 3 pct stake in Sharp-sources  
>S.Korea c.bank says bought 20 tonnes of gold in Jan 
>UN acts to ban sale of yacht, racing car to N.Korea 
>U.S, China agree sanctions, N.Korea renews threats 
    
   MARKETS
>S.Korea won posts biggest gain in a month          
>KOSPI rises 0.2 pct, gains pared by profit-taking  

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record closing
high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in 2007 as
investors rushed in to join the party in anticipation of more
gains. 
   * The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a historic high
on Tuesday as major world stock markets rallied after China
pledged record government spending to boost growth and data
showed the U.S. service sector expanding at its fastest pace in
a year. 
   * Brent crude broke a five-day losing streak on Tuesday,
rising on optimism over Chinese oil demand, record-high U.S.
equities and North Sea supply disruptions. 
   * Seoul shares fell in the afternoon on profit-taking but
managed a small gain on Tuesday due to buying by foreigners
optimistic that global monetary easing policies won't end
soon. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.