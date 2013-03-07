S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 8

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Samsung's Sharp equity deal reveals pressures >Samsung loses latest Apple patent suit in UK >UN Security Council hits N.Korea with more sanction >N.Korea threatens U.S. with preemptive nuke strike MARKETS >S.Korea won falls on broad dollar strength >KOSPI slips; weaker yen, North Korea risks weigh MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the Dow ending at a record for a third straight day as jobless claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labor market's recovery a day before the closely watched payrolls report. * Global equity markets rose on Thursday after an encouraging U.S. weekly labor market report indicated a steadily improving economy, while the euro strengthened after the European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. * U.S. crude gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday as data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. unemployment benefits and the dollar weakened. * Seoul shares fell on Thursday, with blue-chip exporters leading declines as renewed weakness in the yen and concerns about the risks posed by North Korea prompted investors to lock in profits. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that it won a sustained excellence certificate in the 2013 Energy Star Award held in the United States. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)