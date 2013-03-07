FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 8
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 7, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on March 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Samsung's Sharp equity deal reveals pressures      
>Samsung loses latest Apple patent suit in UK       
>UN Security Council hits N.Korea with more sanction 
>N.Korea threatens U.S. with preemptive nuke strike 

   MARKETS
>S.Korea won falls on broad dollar strength         
>KOSPI slips; weaker yen, North Korea risks weigh   
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the
Dow ending at a record for a third straight day as jobless
claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labor market's recovery
a day before the closely watched payrolls report. 
   * Global equity markets rose on Thursday after an encouraging
U.S. weekly labor market report indicated a steadily improving
economy, while the euro strengthened after the European Central
Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. 
   * U.S. crude gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday as data
showed an unexpected drop in U.S. unemployment benefits and the
dollar weakened. 
   * Seoul shares fell on Thursday, with blue-chip exporters
leading declines as renewed weakness in the yen and concerns
about the risks posed by North Korea prompted investors to lock
in profits. 
    

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
      
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that it
won a sustained excellence certificate in the 2013 Energy Star
Award held in the United States. 
    
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.