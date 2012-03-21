Seoul shares dip at market open as China fears weigh

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened lower on Wednesday as renewed concerns of slowing demand in China bit into growth-related shares, with financials also under pressure as investors continued to take profits after a recent rally.

Steelmakers led early decliners. POSCO, the world’s third-largest steelmaker, fell 1.63 percent while Hyundai Hysco shed 1.42 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.55 percent at 2,031.00 points as of 0001 GMT.