Seoul shares dip at market open as China fears weigh
March 21, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares dip at market open as China fears weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened lower on Wednesday as renewed concerns of slowing demand in China bit into growth-related shares, with financials also under pressure as investors continued to take profits after a recent rally.

Steelmakers led early decliners. POSCO, the world’s third-largest steelmaker, fell 1.63 percent while Hyundai Hysco shed 1.42 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.55 percent at 2,031.00 points as of 0001 GMT.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

