U.N. chief Ban says Korea tensions could become "uncontrollable"
April 9, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. chief Ban says Korea tensions could become "uncontrollable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 9 (Reuters) - Tensions on the Korean peninsula may slip out of control, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday after North Korea warned foreigners to evacuate the region to avoid being caught up in a “retaliatory war”.

“The current level of tension is very dangerous. A small incident caused by miscalculation or misjudgment may create an uncontrollable situation,” he told reporters in Rome, where he met Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Pope Francis.

He said he had urged North Korean authorities to refrain from “provocative rhetoric” and asked neighbouring countries to try to exert their influence on Pyongyang. (Reporting by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Pravin Char)

