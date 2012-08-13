Powerful uncle of North Korea leader in China to talk business

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s uncle and the man seen as the power behind the young and untested dictator went to Beijing on Monday to discuss joint commercial projects, the North’s official news agency said.

The visit by Jang Song-thaek comes after the North’s new leader Kim Jong-un told China, the sole major ally of the diplomatically isolated state, that his priority is to develop the impoverished country’s decaying economy.

“A delegation of the DPRK-China Joint Guidance Committee Monday left here for Beijing, China to take part in the third meeting of the committee,” the North’s KCNA news agency said.

DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“It was headed by its DPRK side Chairman Jang Song Thaek who is a department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.”

KCNA said the meeting is to discuss the joint economic projects in Rason on the North’s east coast, and in Hwanggumphyong, an area on the border between the two countries that is yet to be developed.

The dispatch gave no details about the projects or who else was in the delegation.

North Korea already relies heavily on China to support its crumbling economy but its leadership has in the past proven deeply suspicious of any changes, seeing them as a threat to its control over the country.

But Kim Jong-un, who took over the state’s family dictatorship when his father died in December, has presented a sharply contrasting image to his father and is believed to be planning to carry out economic and agricultural reform.

The destitute, centrally-planned North Korean economy has been on the decline for years and is unable even in years of good harvests to feed its 24 million people.

The problems have been compounded by United Nations sanctions imposed after Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear tests in defiance of international warnings including disapproval by its ally China.

In another sign that Kim may be looking to end international isolation, he has sent the country’s nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam this month to Vietnam and Laos, where he was reported to have discussed economic development.