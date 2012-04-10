FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 6 years

US, S.Korea would regard N.Korea missile launch as provocative - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta spoke with South Korea’s Defense Minister by telephone on Monday evening to discuss North Korea’s planned missile launch, a Pentagon spokesman said.

“Both leaders would regard a missile launch by North Korea as a serious provocation and a violation of North Korea’s international obligations and standing U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Pentagon spokesman George Little said. (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Paul Simao)

