EU approves tighter sanctions on North Korea
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Basic Materials
February 18, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

EU approves tighter sanctions on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to tighten sanctions against North Korea, restricting the country’s ability to trade following last week’s nuclear test.

The sanctions expand those approved by the U.N. Security Council in January, adding measures preventing trading in North Korean government bonds, gold, precious metals, and diamonds, EU diplomats said.

North Korea was widely condemned last week after conducting its third nuclear test since 2006, defying U.N. resolutions and potentially putting the country closer to a workable long-range nuclear missile. (Reporting by Ethan Bilby; Editing by Alison Williams)

