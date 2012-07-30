FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN team to visit North Korea to assess floods damage
July 30, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

UN team to visit North Korea to assess floods damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - A United Nations team plans to visit North Korea from Tuesday to assess the damage from recent floods before deciding on a response, a UNICEF official based in Bangkok told Reuters on Monday.

“We have agreed to send an inter-agency rapid assessment team to the two most affected counties tomorrow (July 31),” Christopher de Bono, chief of communications for East Asia and the Pacific for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
