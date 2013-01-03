FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US: time not right for Google executive's North Korea trip
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

US: time not right for Google executive's North Korea trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday the time was not right for Google Inc’s executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, and New Mexico’s former governor, Bill Richardson, to make a planned trip to North Korea.

“We don’t think the timing of this is particularly helpful,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters, citing North Korea’s launch of a long-range rocket in December, which raised tensions in the region.

She said both men were well aware of U.S. concerns about the timing of their planned trip.

