N.Korea proposes high-level talks with U.S.- KCNA
June 16, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

N.Korea proposes high-level talks with U.S.- KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - North Korea on Sunday proposed high-level talks with the United States to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, a week after it scrappped planned official talks with South Korea for the first time in over two years.

North Korea National Defence Commission in a statement carried by KCNA news agency said Washington can pick a date and place for talks and the two sides can discuss a range of issues but no preconditions should be attached.

Earlier this year, North Korea threatened nuclear and missile strikes against South Korea and the United States after it was hit with U.N. sanctions for its February nuclear weapons test. (Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Jack Kim, Michael Perry)

