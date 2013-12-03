North Korean leader's powerful uncle dismissed - Seoul media

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s uncle, widely believed to be the power behind the throne in the secretive dynastic state, has been dismissed from his post, South Korean media said on Tuesday, citing officials at Seoul’s top spy agency.

Yonhap news agency and YTN cable news channel said Jang Song Thaek, who holds the title of vice vhairman of the North’s powerful National Defence Commission, had been removed from his post, citing the National Intelligence Service.

The South’s spy agency told parliament in a closed-door session, media said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Nick Macfie)