FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korean leader's powerful uncle dismissed - Seoul media
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

North Korean leader's powerful uncle dismissed - Seoul media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s uncle, widely believed to be the power behind the throne in the secretive dynastic state, has been dismissed from his post, South Korean media said on Tuesday, citing officials at Seoul’s top spy agency.

Yonhap news agency and YTN cable news channel said Jang Song Thaek, who holds the title of vice vhairman of the North’s powerful National Defence Commission, had been removed from his post, citing the National Intelligence Service.

The South’s spy agency told parliament in a closed-door session, media said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.