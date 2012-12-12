FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-North Korea launches rocket, seems to pass over Okinawa -Japan
December 12, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-North Korea launches rocket, seems to pass over Okinawa -Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - North Korea launched a rocket on Wednesday and the missile appears to have passed over Okinawa, Japan’s government said.

The missile was launched at 9:49 am JST (0049 GMT) from North Korea’s west coast, Japan’s government said in a statement.

North Korea has said it was sending a satellite into space and gave international agencies notice of a planned trajectory that would take the rocket over Japan’s southern islands near Okinawa.

The launch, which the North announced on Dec. 1, has been condemned by the South, the United States, Japan and Russia, among others, as it is seen as a means of testing a long-range missile that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead. (Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
