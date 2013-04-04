S.Korea sees lasting markets impact from N.Korea risk

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - A senior South Korean official warned on Friday that the impact on markets from tension with North Korea could be prolonged and vowed to take swift and strong action to stabilise them if needed.

Vice Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remarks at the opening of an early morning meeting with other senior officials from economy-related agencies to discuss possible measures to ensure stability on markets. (Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Ron Popeski)