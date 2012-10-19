FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea says it will strike back if attacked by North
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

South Korea says it will strike back if attacked by North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korea would launch a counter-strike at the source of any North Korean attack, Defence Minister Kim Kwan-jin said on Friday, after Pyongyang threatened to open fire on South Korean territory if anti-North leaflets were sent over their border.

“If that were to happen, there will be a perfect response against the source of the attack,” Kim was quoted by Yonhap news agency as telling a parliamentary committee when asked about the threat made by the North earlier on Friday.

North Korea said it would deal a “merciless military strike” if leaflets were dropped as scheduled on Monday. A non-government group of North Korean exiles and activists said it would go ahead with a plan to send anti-Pyongyang propaganda.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.