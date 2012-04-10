FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-North Korea readies rocket launch, draws ire
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 10, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-North Korea readies rocket launch, draws ire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, reaction)

* North Korean rocket launch to go ahead as planned

* South Korea warns North over launch

PYONGYANG, April 10 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday it is ready to launch its controversial long-range rocket on schedule, prompting warnings it could sharply ratchet up tensions on the Korean peninsula.

China reiterated its calls for calm and restraint.

The launch of the Unha-3 rocket, which North Korea says will merely put a weather satellite into orbit, breaches U.N. sanctions imposed to prevent Pyongyang from developing a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead.

“...We’ve already announced that the launch will happen between the 12th and 16th of April and we have already informed international organisations and we will follow the timed schedule,” said Ryu Kum-chol, vice director of the space development department of the Korean Central Space Committee.

The launch is due to coincide with the 100th anniversary celebrations of the country’s founder, Kim Il-sung. North Korea says that it is its sovereign right to launch the rocket, which it says is for peaceful purposes.

South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North, warned that the impoverished country of 23 million people would deepen its isolation if it went ahead.

The prospect of a North Korean rocket launch has alarmed Japan, which was overflown by an earlier rocket and said it would shoot it down if it crossed its airspace.

Airlines have re-routed flights to avoid the missile’s path. (Reporting by Maxim Duncan; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Nick Macfie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.