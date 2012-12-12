FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea launches rocket - YTN reports
December 12, 2012

North Korea launches rocket - YTN reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec xx (Reuters) - Isolated North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Wednesday in defiance of condemnation by critics who believe it is seeking to develop technology that will enable it to deliver a nuclear warhead, South Korean TV channel YTN reported.

YTN said the rocket was launched from a site on the west coast. A launch in April ended in failure minutes later.

North Korea says the launch is aimed merely at putting a weather satellite in orbit. It is banned from conducting missile and nuclear-related tests under U.N. sanctions imposed after its 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests.

