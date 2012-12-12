FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Defence Ministry says N.Korea rocket launched south -IFAX
December 12, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Russian Defence Ministry says N.Korea rocket launched south -IFAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that it had tracked North Korea’s rocket launch along a southern trajectory from the North Korean peninsula, the Interfax-AVN military news agency said, citing a source.

“Early warning missile systems monitored the North Korean rocket. Its flight took a southern course from the North Korean peninsula. It posed no threat to Russia,” Interfax-AVN quoted an unnamed Defence Ministry source as saying.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket for the second time this year on Wednesday local time, and may have succeeded in putting a satellite into space, the stated aim of what critics say is a disguised ballistic missile test..

