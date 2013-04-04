FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says N.Korea actions "radically" limit chance of nuclear talks
April 4, 2013

Russia says N.Korea actions "radically" limit chance of nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that North Korea’s disregard for U.N. restrictions was unacceptable and that its decision to pursue its nuclear programme radically limited the chances to resume stalled six-party nuclear talks.

“This radically complicates, if it doesn’t in practice shut off, the prospects for resuming six-party talks,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a briefing. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Steve Gutterman; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Pravin Char)

