Russia says N.Korea actions "radically" limit chance of nuclear talks

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that North Korea’s disregard for U.N. restrictions was unacceptable and that its decision to pursue its nuclear programme radically limited the chances to resume stalled six-party nuclear talks.

"This radically complicates, if it doesn't in practice shut off, the prospects for resuming six-party talks," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a briefing.