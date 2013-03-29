FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia warns against military activity near North Korea
March 29, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

Russia warns against military activity near North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that increased military activity near North Korea could cause tension to spiral out of control, implicitly criticising U.S. bomber flights that followed threats from Pyongyang.

“We are concerned that alongside the adequate, collective reaction of the U.N. Security Council, unilateral action is being taken around North Korea that is increasing military activity,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists. “The situation could simply get out of control.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

