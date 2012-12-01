FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says North rocket violates U.N. ban, challenge to international community
#Market News
December 1, 2012

S.Korea says North rocket violates U.N. ban, challenge to international community

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea warned North Korea not to carry out a rocket launch later this month as announced by Pyongyang on Saturday, saying it was a test of a long-range missile in disguise, a provocation that violated U.N. ban and a challenge to the international community.

“That North Korea is trying yet again to launch a long-range missile is a grave provocation that ignores the international community’s concern and warnings and a direct challenge against it,” South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

