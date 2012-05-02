RPT-UN committee set to sanction 3 N.Korea companies-envoys

* US, allies had wanted to blacklist some 40 firms

* Envoy: 3 firms to be sanctioned are “crucial”

By Louis Charbonneau

UNITED NATIONS, May 2 (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council committee is expected to add three North Korean state companies to a U.N. blacklist of firms banned from international trade after China agreed to allow them to be sanctioned, council diplomats said on Wednesday.

The number is far short of the roughly 40 firms the United States, European Union, South Korea and Japan wanted the council’s North Korea sanctions committee to blacklist after Pyongyang’s recent rocket launch.

China, North Korea’s protector on the Security Council and a permanent veto-wielding member, had initially consented to sanctioning only two new companies but eventually agreed to the blacklisting of one additional firm, council diplomats told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The three companies include a bank, a trading firm and one more umbrella organization. All three have links to North Korea’s missile program, envoys said.

“This is exactly what we expected,” a diplomat told Reuters. “We knew China would only agree to designate some of the entities. Of course we would have liked more, but it will still send a signal to North Korea that provocations are costly.”

Last month, the council adopted a “presidential statement” that strongly condemned North Korea’s April 13 rocket launch, called for adding names to the list of those hit by existing U.N. sanctions and warned Pyongyang of further consequences if it carried out another missile launch or nuclear test.

The three companies will be added to the U.N. blacklist later on Wednesday as long as none of the 15 council members objects. Sanctions committees work on the basis of consensus, which means any individual council member can block agreement.

“We expect China will let it go through,” an envoy said. Another described the three companies as “pretty crucial.”

The U.N. North Korea blacklist includes individuals facing international travel bans and asset freezes, companies whose assets are to be frozen and goods that North Korea is not allowed to export or import.

The current sanctions list, which does not include those likely to be listed later on Wednesday, has eight companies and five individuals. North Korea is barred from importing nuclear and ballistic-missile technology, as well as luxury goods.

The committee’s move on Wednesday will also expand the list of goods North Korea is not allowed import, envoys said.

The council imposed two rounds of sanctions on Pyongyang after its 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau)