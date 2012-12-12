UN chief Ban 'deplores' North Korean missile launch

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea’s missile launch and expressed concern that it could negatively impact prospects for peace and security in the region.

“The Secretary-General deplores the rocket launch announced by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea),” Ban’s spokesman Martin Nesirky said in a statement.

“It is a clear violation of Security Council resolution 1874, in which the Council demanded that the DPRK not conduct any launch using ballistic missile technology,” the statement said.