U.N. Security Council members condemn N.Korea missile launch
March 27, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. Security Council members condemn N.Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 27 (Reuters) - Members of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch as a violation of U.N. resolutions and will continue discussions on an “appropriate response”, the council president said.

The remarks to reporters were made by Luxembourg’s U.N. Ambassador Sylvie Lucas, president of the 15-nation Security Council for the month of March, after a closed-door meeting on North Korea requested by the United States.

North Korea fired two medium-range Rodong ballistic missiles into the sea at 2:35 a.m. Japan and Korea time on Wednesday (1735 GMT Tuesday), Tokyo and Seoul said. It was Pyongyang’s first launch of medium-range missiles since 2009. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Eric Walsh)

