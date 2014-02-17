FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea "categorically and totally rejects" U.N. rights report
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 17, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

North Korea "categorically and totally rejects" U.N. rights report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - North Korea “categorically and totally rejects” a report into its human rights record, which is due to be published later on Monday by a U.N. Commission of Inquiry, it said in a statement sent to Reuters from its diplomatic mission in Geneva.

The two page statement said the report was an “instrument of political plot” and “a product of politicization of human rights on the part of EU and Japan in alliance with the U.S. hostile policy”.

“However, we will continue to strongly respond to the end to any attempt of regime-change and pressure under the pretext of ‘human rights protection’,” it said. “The DPRK (North Korea) once again makes it clear that the ‘human rights violations’ mentioned in the so-called ‘report’ do not exist in our country.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.