GENEVA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - North Korea “categorically and totally rejects” a report into its human rights record, which is due to be published later on Monday by a U.N. Commission of Inquiry, it said in a statement sent to Reuters from its diplomatic mission in Geneva.

The two page statement said the report was an “instrument of political plot” and “a product of politicization of human rights on the part of EU and Japan in alliance with the U.S. hostile policy”.

“However, we will continue to strongly respond to the end to any attempt of regime-change and pressure under the pretext of ‘human rights protection’,” it said. “The DPRK (North Korea) once again makes it clear that the ‘human rights violations’ mentioned in the so-called ‘report’ do not exist in our country.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans)