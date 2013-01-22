FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN Security Council rebukes N.Korea, expands sanctions
January 22, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

UN Security Council rebukes N.Korea, expands sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to condemn North Korea’s December rocket launch and tighten existing U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang.

The resolution approved by the 15-nation council was the result of a deal between the United States and China, envoys said on condition of anonymity.

Even though the resolution does not impose new sanctions on Pyongyang, diplomats said China’s support for it was a significant diplomatic blow to Pyongyang. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)

