New UN sanctions to take aim at North Korean diplomats-U.S.

UNITED NATIONS, March 5 (Reuters) - A draft U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution Washington has agreed on with Beijing targets illicit activities by North Korean diplomats and Pyongyang’s banking relationships, U.S. envoy to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Tuesday.

“For the first time ever, this resolution targets the illicit activities of North Korean diplomatic personnel, North Korean banking relationships, (and) illicit transfers of bulk cash,” Rice told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the 15-nation council.

Chinese Ambassador Li Baodong told Reuters the council was aiming to vote on the resolution on Thursday. The draft sanctions resolution is a response to North Korea’s third nuclear test last month. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu)