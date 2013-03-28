FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hagel says U.S. has to take North Korean threats seriously
March 28, 2013

Hagel says U.S. has to take North Korean threats seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday that North Korea’s provocative actions and belligerent tone had “ratcheted up the danger” on the Korean peninsula, but he denied that the United States had aggravated the situation by flying stealth bombers to the region.

“We have to take seriously every provocative, bellicose word and action that this new young leader has taken so far” since coming to power, Hagel told a Pentagon news conference, referring to Kim Jong-un. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Will Dunham)

