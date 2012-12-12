FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. "notes" N.Korea rocket launch, monitoring situation
December 12, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. "notes" N.Korea rocket launch, monitoring situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The United States has noted North Korea’s rocket launch and is monitoring the situation, an administration official said on Tuesday.

“We noted the launch and we are monitoring the situation. We will have further official comment later,” the official said in an email message.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket for the second time this year on Wednesday local time, and may have succeeded in putting a satellite into space, the stated aim of what critics say is a disguised ballistic missile test..

