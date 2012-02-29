FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. prepared to finalize food aid offer to N.Korea-official
February 29, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. prepared to finalize food aid offer to N.Korea-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The United States will announce on Wednesday that it is ready to meet with North Korea to finalize the details of a food aid package, a key confidence building measure amid ongoing discussion of Pyongyang’s nuclear program, a U.S. official said.

The official said the decision to move ahead on a proposed food aid package covering 240,000 metric tonnes of foodstuffs followed talks in Beijing last week between the U.S. envoy for North Korea and Pyongyang officials. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Vicki Allen)

