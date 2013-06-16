FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says open to talks with N.Korea, but expects action
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
June 16, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

White House says open to talks with N.Korea, but expects action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday that the United States is open to talks with North Korea, but said Pyongyang must comply with UN Security Council resolutions and ultimately agree to denuclearization.

“We have always favored dialogue and, in fact, have open lines of communication with the DPRK,” said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

North Korea on Sunday proposed high-level talks with the United States to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, a week after it scrapped the first official talks with South Korea in over two years.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
