White House says open to talks with N.Korea, but expects action

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday that the United States is open to talks with North Korea, but said Pyongyang must comply with UN Security Council resolutions and ultimately agree to denuclearization.

“We have always favored dialogue and, in fact, have open lines of communication with the DPRK,” said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

North Korea on Sunday proposed high-level talks with the United States to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, a week after it scrapped the first official talks with South Korea in over two years.