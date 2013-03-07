FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. freezes assets of three North Korean citizens after UN sanctions vote
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

U.S. freezes assets of three North Korean citizens after UN sanctions vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday froze the assets of three North Korean citizens who have links to Pyongyang’s main arms dealer, after the U.N. Security Council voted to tighten financial restrictions on the reclusive country.

The U.N. Security Council resolution on Thursday also vowed to crack down on Pyongyang’s attempts to ship and receive banned cargo in breach of sanctions, in response to North Korea’s test of a nuclear weapon for the third time in February.

The U.S. Treasury Department designated for sanctions a North Korean who worked in Beijing, China as a representative of the Tanchon Commercial Bank, the financial arm of North Korea’s premier arms dealer and weapons exporter. Two others targeted are the direct representatives of the arms dealer itself, called the Korea Mining Development Corporation (KOMID), and are based in Dalian, China.

The designations freeze the assets of those affected and prohibit U.S. citizens from doing business with them.

“These individuals are important actors within North Korea’s proliferation network who have been working to gain access to international markets,” David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

KOMID has offices around the world and helps move weapons to the North Korean government, the Treasury said.

The Security Council called on the United Nations’ 193 member states to block any financial services or monetary transfers that could contribute to North Korea’s weapons programs. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by Christopher Wilson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.