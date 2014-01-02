FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea nuclear regulator approves restart of 3 nuclear reactors shut in May
January 2, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea nuclear regulator approves restart of 3 nuclear reactors shut in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s nuclear regulator approved on Thursday the restart of three reactors that were shut in late May to replace cables supplied using fake certificates.

Asia’s fourth largest economy has been striving to secure stable power supply ahead of peak winter demand in January in the wake of cuts in nuclear power supply following the nuclear safety scandal.

South Korea has 23 nuclear reactors, which generate about a third of its electricity. The restart of the three reactors would leave three nuclear reactors still offline. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)

