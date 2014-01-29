FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea approves construction of $7 bln nuclear power plants
#Energy
January 29, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea approves construction of $7 bln nuclear power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea has approved a 7.6 trillion won ($7 billion) project to build two nuclear plants by 2020, the energy ministry said on Wednesday, as it struggles with tight power supply following a series of nuclear reactor closures due to safety issues.

The approval is the first since Asia’s fourth-largest economy said earlier this month that it would cut its reliance on nuclear power to 29 percent of total power supply by 2035, down from a planned 41 percent by 2030.

Seoul has faces public pressure to curb its use of nuclear power after Japan’s Fukushima disaster and due to a scandal over parts supplied using fake certificates. ($1 = 1083.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ed Davies)

