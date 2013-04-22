S.Korea's Iran crude imports for March down 16.2 pct y/y

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea imported 4.02 million barrels of crude oil from Iran in March, dropping 16.2 percent from a year ago, after its biggest refiner SK Energy shut a unit for maintenance, government data showed on Monday.

The country’s crude oil imports from sanctions-hit Iran dropped 32.6 percent in February year on year, according to the data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 73.22 million barrels of crude oil last month, down 0.4 percent year on year. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)