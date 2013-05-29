S.Korea state pension fund to invest more in stocks

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday the national pension service, the world’s fourth-largest, plans to boost the weighting of stocks and alternative assets in the total over the coming years while cutting that of bonds.

The National Pension Service will aim to raise the weighting of stocks to more than 30 percent of the total by the end of 2018 from 26.7 percent at the end of 2012, and that of alternative assets to more than 10 percent from 8.4 percent, the welfare ministry said in a statement.

The weighting of bonds will be reduced to less than 60 percent of the total by the end of 2018 from 64.8 percent at the end of last year, the ministry said.

The pension service had 406 trillion won ($360.30 billion) of assets under its management and is expected to see total assets rise to 669 trillion won by the end of 2018, the ministry said in the statement. ($1 = 1126.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)