REFILE-S.Korean watchdog fines Philips Korea unit for unfair trade
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
June 24, 2012 / 9:07 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-S.Korean watchdog fines Philips Korea unit for unfair trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix headline)

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said on Sunday it has fined the Korean unit of Royal Philips Electronics 1.51 billion won ($1.3 million) for blocking price cuts by local online shopping malls.

The anti-trust watchdog said it was the first such step against a European firm since a trade deal between South Korea and the European Union last July eliminated an 8 percent tariff on small electronics goods produced in the European Union.

The Korean subsidiary of the Dutch electronics giant set prices of its products for local online shopping malls and prevented them from offering discounts lower than its guideline between March 2011 and May 2012, according to the commission.

Philips held the top market share for most small household appliance sales in South Korea last year, the commission said.

Philips officials were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 1159.0000 Korean won Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Ed Lane

