POSCO says not considering joining bid for GTT now
#Basic Materials
July 16, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

POSCO says not considering joining bid for GTT now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Monday that it was not considering joining a bid for French engineering company GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) for now, citing a delay in the sale.

“We planned to consider the bid should local shipbuilders ask us to participate... but we have not received such request so far,” POSCO told the South Korean stock exchange.

POSCO had in January said it might consider teaming up with domestic shipbuilders in a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid for GTT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

