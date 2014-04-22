FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korean ferry mate says couldn't reach lifeboat due to tilt
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 22, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Korean ferry mate says couldn't reach lifeboat due to tilt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - A crew member of a South Korean ferry than sank last Wednesday said the crew tried to launch lifeboats, but could not get near because of the tilt of the ship.

News reports said he was a second mate but did not provide his name. He was one of four who have been detained and charged with negligence. The four stood with heads hanging low as they were questioned outside a court where he was questioned by prosecutors.

The ferry sank on a routine trip south from the port of Incheon to the holiday island of Jeju. Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children and teachers on a high school outing. Only 174 people have been rescued and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned. The official death toll is over 100 and climbing. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Writing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.