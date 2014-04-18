FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea school vice principal hangs himself after ferry accident
April 18, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea school vice principal hangs himself after ferry accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JINDO, South Korea April 18 (Reuters) - The vice principal of a high school whose pupils died or are missing in a South Korean ferry accident has committed suicide by hanging himself outside a large gym where families of the victims were staying.

Police said that Kang Min-gyu, 52, had been missing since Thursday and appeared to have hung himself with his belt from a tree outside the gym.

Out of 475 passengers and crew on the ship, about 340 were students and teachers from the Danwon High School in Ansan, an industrial town near Seoul, who were on an outing to the resort island of Jeju.

They account for about 250 of those missing. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

